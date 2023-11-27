The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,799 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.58% of EastGroup Properties worth $45,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

