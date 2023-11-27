The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $62,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of D stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

