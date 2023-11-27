The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 106,012 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $66,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

