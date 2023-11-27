The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 129,516 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $58,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

RACE opened at $368.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $368.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.37 and its 200 day moving average is $311.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

