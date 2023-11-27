The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,235 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $65,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.