The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,797 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

