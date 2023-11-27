The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,986 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $55,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

