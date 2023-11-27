The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 53,804 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of ONEOK worth $55,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $66.98 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

