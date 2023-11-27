The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 67,567 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $59,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

