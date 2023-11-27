The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,261 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $46,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,211,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 797,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CME Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 745.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

