The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,306 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.47% of Regal Rexnord worth $48,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

