The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 98,297 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $59,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

