The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Raised by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MOS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,164. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

