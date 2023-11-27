The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

