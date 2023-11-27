The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $95.09. 2,849,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

