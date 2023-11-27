Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Down 4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.16. 17,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.040724 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Weil acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,707. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

