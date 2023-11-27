Thomas Gallo Acquires 19,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,890.00.

Thomas Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Thomas Gallo bought 20,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

