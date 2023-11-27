Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$191.60 and last traded at C$191.59, with a volume of 82371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$189.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0555407 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

