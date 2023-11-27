Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,043. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.09.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timbercreek Financial

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.