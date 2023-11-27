Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.71. 448,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

