Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.72

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 1656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

