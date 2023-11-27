Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 56,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,925. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

