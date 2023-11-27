Titanium Transp (TTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
