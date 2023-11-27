Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.42.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TD stock opened at C$83.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$75.89 and a 12 month high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.