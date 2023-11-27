Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 3.6%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $69.67. Approximately 1,813,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,390,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 225.71, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.