Traders Purchase Large Volume of Danimer Scientific Call Options (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
