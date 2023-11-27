Traders Purchase Large Volume of Danimer Scientific Call Options (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 4,548,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

