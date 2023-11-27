TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$485,133.63 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.4 %

TA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.02. 172,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,141. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.43. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$10.02 and a one year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4795663 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

