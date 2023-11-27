TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $3,544,697.50 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $976.58. 166,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $599.42 and a 52-week high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

