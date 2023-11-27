TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,949 shares during the period. TransMedics Group comprises approximately 7.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.04. 117,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,038. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at $36,122,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $1,927,986 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

