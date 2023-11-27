Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,820 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.72% of Transphorm worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 253,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 43,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGAN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Transphorm Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TGAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Transphorm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transphorm

(Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.