Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.09

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 81275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 336,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
