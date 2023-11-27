Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 233,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,325. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

