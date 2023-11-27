TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 495,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 161,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

