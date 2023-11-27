Truist Financial Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $140.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $106.10. 19,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,220 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

