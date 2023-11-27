Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. 369,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,569. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.