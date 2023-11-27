Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.52% of Tutor Perini worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,457,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,457,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,895. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $431.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.