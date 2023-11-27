TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
TWC Enterprises Price Performance
TSE:TWC opened at C$16.75 on Monday. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
