TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:TWC opened at C$16.75 on Monday. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

