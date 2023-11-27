TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

TWC stock remained flat at C$16.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The company has a market cap of C$411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.53. TWC Enterprises has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.