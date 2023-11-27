TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
TWC Enterprises Price Performance
TWC stock remained flat at C$16.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The company has a market cap of C$411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.53. TWC Enterprises has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
