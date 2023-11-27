Twenty Acre Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,100 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Intuit makes up about 5.4% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $563.66. 336,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.93 and a 200-day moving average of $493.86. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

