Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $6.73 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 7.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.77. 7,049,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,008,800. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

