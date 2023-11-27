Twenty Acre Capital LP Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 8.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,415,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.