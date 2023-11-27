Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.45. 674,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,048. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

