UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UGI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of UGI by 777.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

