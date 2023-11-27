Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.90. 669,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,528. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

