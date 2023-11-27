Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Cut by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,700 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Unilever worth $328,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL remained flat at $47.93 during trading on Monday. 996,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,274. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

