United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
UBOH stock remained flat at $17.19 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.40.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
