United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $150.07. 751,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,787. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

