Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.54

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.54 and last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 44355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 164.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

