Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 1,171,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,529 shares of company stock worth $692,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 249,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.