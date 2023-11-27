V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.50% of V.F. worth $36,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 61.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 111,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 42,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after acquiring an additional 393,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.